WATCH | John Stanley’s final stop in Perth proved to be a surprise highlight

23 mins ago
John Stanley in Perth: Day Five
FremantleJohn Stanley in WAPerthWestern Australia

John Stanley has been exploring Western Australia this week, discovering all that Perth has to offer.

After visiting Rottnest Island, the Swan ValleyKings Park and Optus Stadium, John’s next stop was to the historical, hipster haven of Fremantle.

Just a 20 minute drive from the Perth CBD, Freo has an incredible convict history that’s been blended with a progressive arts and cultural scene.

Fremantle proved to be a surprise highlight of the trip, with an incredible walking tour guided by Michael at Fremantle Tours!

CLICK HERE for more info about what’s on in Perth

John Stanley is in Perth as a guest of Tourism WA

 

You can check out some of the amazing Fremantle street artists here:

Horatio T Bird Bath

Roa

Destroy

Harvey Jackson

Artbyrow

Brolga

Anya Brock

Travel
