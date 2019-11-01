WATCH | John Stanley’s final stop in Perth proved to be a surprise highlight

John Stanley has been exploring Western Australia this week, discovering all that Perth has to offer.

After visiting Rottnest Island, the Swan Valley, Kings Park and Optus Stadium, John’s next stop was to the historical, hipster haven of Fremantle.

Just a 20 minute drive from the Perth CBD, Freo has an incredible convict history that’s been blended with a progressive arts and cultural scene.

Fremantle proved to be a surprise highlight of the trip, with an incredible walking tour guided by Michael at Fremantle Tours!

