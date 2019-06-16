Wayne Campbell’s update on Stephen Coniglio’s future

GWS Giants Head of Football Wayne Campbell remains confident star midfielder Stephen Coniglio will re-sign with the club.

The 25-year-old remains unsigned, with a number of clubs reportedly circling.

Speaking on 3AW Football, Campbell said they were locked in talks with Coniglio and his manager Tom Petroro. and remain confident in securing his services.

“All I can say is we’re really confident that Stephen will be here next and long term as well,” he said.

