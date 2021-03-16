3AW
We did it! Generous 3AW listeners raise almost $6000 for Rocky’s surgery

4 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Generous 3AW listeners have helped a needy woman pay for urgent surgery for her German Shepherd puppy.

At just seven months of age, Rocky needed a total hip replacement, but his owner Catie couldn’t afford it.

Pet Medical Crisis heard about the case, but didn’t have the funds to cover the entire $6000 operation, so they contacted Dee Dee to put the call out for help.

You listened, and dug deep — 3AW listeners have raised $5904 to pay for Rocky’s surgery!

A message from Pet Medical Crisis to everyone who donated:

We would like to thank 3AW, Dee Dee and your audience who have generously helped Catie to understand that people do care and not all people are self-interested. We have transferred 100% of the donations received to pay for his veterinary care. Pet Medical Crisis never take administration costs from their donors – so people know with us their donation fully reaches it’s intended target… One very grateful and relieved Catie.

Press PLAY below to see a heartwarming video of Rocky and owner Catie after the surgery (which made Dee Dee cry)

Press PLAY below for the latest from Pet Medical Crisis CEO Jennifer Hunt

News
