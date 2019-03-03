‘We fought it on our own’: Mark Knight says residents left to fight Tonimbuk blaze without CFA

Herald Sun cartoonist Mark Knight says he and other residents of Tonimbuk were left to defend their properties alone, with no CFA tankers to be seen.

Knight has spent the weekend defending his farm, which borders on the Bunyip state park, from the massive blaze.

“We have no power, we run all our fire-fighting pumps ourselves,” he told Ross and John.

“All the paddocks are burnt, all my fencing is gone, the fire has burnt right up to the property, we’re lucky though I put gravel down and we’ve got an asphalt driveway.

“The sad thing is we’ve lost a lot of great buildings, the Jinks Creek winery and the Tonimbuk Hall.

“Black Saturday there was CFA crews everywhere but I don’t know why, nobody in Tonimbuk saw CFA tankers around here.

“We fought it on our own.

“Maybe they were busy elsewhere.

“I love the CFA but I didn’t see them on my place yesterday.”

