‘We haven’t found a balance’: Marvel CEO says they will review the security presence at matches

Marvel Stadium CEO, Michael Green, says his number one concern on match day is patrons safety.

This weekend Marvel rolled out a new force of ‘Behavioral Awareness Officers’.

The increase ‘security’ personal has caused outrage with fans who say they feel intimated and uncomfortable by their presence.

“What we’ve tried to do is clearly send a message to patrons about their safety,” said Mr Green.

“We’ve consciously increased the amount of aisle patrolling we’ve been doing over the last couple of weeks.

“Clearly we haven’t yet found the balance between providing a safe environment and not wanting people to feel intimidated.”

Mr Green said they are taking a more proactive role in combating disrespectful fan behaviour.

“We are responding a lot more now to the SMSs we receive, we attend each of these and make an assessment on the spot,” said the Marvel CEO.

“We are trying to go down the path of a first warning to allow patrons to temper things down and give them another chance.”

