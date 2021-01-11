‘We need a national approach’: Tourism industry reacts to new permit system

Victoria’s tourism industry has called for a national approach to border closures and says there needs to be “more information” regarding the new travel permit system, which comes into effect at 5:59pm today.

Under the new ‘traffic light’ system, anyone wanting to enter Victoria from another part of Australia will have to apply for a permit form the Services Victoria website, even if they are entering from a green zone.

Felicia Mariana, CEO of the Victorian Tourism Industry Council, says there are a lot of questions that need to be answered.

“What are the benchmarks, what are the thresholds that will create a change, how much time is going to be provided to people before an escalation in colour might be implemented,” she told Heidi Murphy, filling in for Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

However, Ms Mariana says the real issue is a lack of consistency across state borders.

“The industry has been calling for a national approach to the border closure,” she said.

“Right now everyone is operating independently, the borders are slamming shut without much notice form state to state, and it is wreaking havoc with our industry.

“People are now afraid to book for interstate travel because no-one wants to get stuck on the wrong side of a border closure.”

