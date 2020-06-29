3AW
We think we’ve found Neil Mitchell’s biggest fan!

35 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

He was tweeted the below video messages from Alyssa overnight and, as promised, will get her on the show today.

Tune in later this morning to hear it…

Neil Mitchell
