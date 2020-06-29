We think we’ve found Neil Mitchell’s biggest fan.

He was tweeted the below video messages from Alyssa overnight and, as promised, will get her on the show today.

Tune in later this morning to hear it…

@3AWNeilMitchell This is my darling girl Alyssa, who is about to turn 20 in a few weeks. She’s a huge fan of yours and Phil and Dennis. She has Cerebal Palsy and You guys make her day with your prides herself on her 3AW knowledge. She listens in all day, everyday 🥰 pic.twitter.com/lfLdfwU1EE — Hayley Jones (@HaychJayJay) June 29, 2020