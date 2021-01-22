‘We’re all working hard to make it happen’: Australian Olympic boss confident games will go ahead

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) CEO says he’s confident the Tokyo 2021 Olympics Games will go ahead despite reports it will be cancelled.

The sporting world was abuzz with rumours of the cancellation today as The Times reported the Japanese government had privately conceded it would be impossible to hold the games in the current climate due to the pandemic.

CEO of the AOC Matt Carroll has told Sportsday that’s not the case.

“There’s no great certainties of anything in life, but what I am certain about is the Japanese government, Tokyo metropolitan government, International Olympic Committee and the organising committee are all very committed to it,” he said.

“It will be a very different games… Simpler, with a focus on athletes and their competitions.”

The games are due to begin on July 23.

Click PLAY to hear more below