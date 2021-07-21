West Coast coach Adam Simpson shares his thoughts on pausing the season

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says it’s hard not to feel like the AFL is “getting close” to being paused due to COVID-19.

But he says the Eagles are only worried about what they can control.

“There’s got to be a line, (but) I’m not sure what that line is,” Simpson told 3AW on Wednesday.

“We’ll largely just back in the AFL’s call on it.

“I daresay we’re getting close, aren’t we? It feels like we might need to pause at some stage, but I can also understand if they want to carry on.”

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)