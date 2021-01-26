3AW
West Coast coach admits gun Eagle still ‘touch and go’ for Round 1

4 hours ago
Article image for West Coast coach admits gun Eagle still ‘touch and go’ for Round 1

West Coast coach Adam Simpson admits gun midfielder Elliot Yeo may not play in the Eagles’ season opener.

Yeo hasn’t played since Round 11 last year due to groin issues.

Speaking on 3AW, Simpson said the club had elected not to operate and Yeo was taking “small steps” but still not training with the group.

“He is going OK,” Simpson said.

“He’s still going to be touch and go for round 1.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

