West Coast coach demands clarity over stay in AFL Queensland coronavirus hub

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has demanded clarity about what the immediate future holds for his players and staff.

The Eagles are concerned they’ll be required to quarantine for two weeks in a hotel when they return to Western Australia from their hub in Queensland.

And that won’t fly with Simpson.

“That probably is a bridge too far for us,” he told 3AW Football.

“I hate to be perceived as complaining about the issue but we need to do the right for our players and staff.”

The AFL is yet to release the next block of fixtures, while the Western Australian government appears likely to remain committed to strict quarantine measures.

Simpson said his club hadn’t been given any direction as to what may happen.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Football

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)