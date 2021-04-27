West Coast star rates his chances of playing in the Derby

West Coast star Josh Kennedy says he’s hopeful of being able to line up for the Eagles in Sunday’s Derby against Fremantle.

The spearhead sat out of Saturday’s 97-point to loss to Geelong with an ankle injury.

But he says he was optimistic about taking on the Dockers.

“I did a walk-jog yesterday and it felt pretty good, so I think it is on the mend which is good,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“So I will get through a little bit today, and train on Thursday and hopefully be fine to go on Sunday.

“It’s positive signs that it is not too sore and has settled down a bit.”

(Photo by Will Russell/AFL Photos via Getty Images)