3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

West Coast veteran calls for ‘common sense’ on controversial new rule

1 hour ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for West Coast veteran calls for ‘common sense’ on controversial new rule

Former West Coast captain Shannon Hurn is calling for a “little bit of common sense” when it comes to enforcing the league’s new man on the mark rule.

He told 3AW he expected most clubs to make few blues early in the season, which by the letter of the new law would result in a costly 50 metre penalty.

Hurn said there’d be a period of adjustment, with players manning the mark no longer allowed to move from left to right.

“If a player is properly trying to cheat the mark and move left and right, then it should be 50, but if he takes half a step and moves back, then I’d like to think the umpires would potentially let that one go,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos)

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332