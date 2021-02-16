West Coast veteran calls for ‘common sense’ on controversial new rule

Former West Coast captain Shannon Hurn is calling for a “little bit of common sense” when it comes to enforcing the league’s new man on the mark rule.

He told 3AW he expected most clubs to make few blues early in the season, which by the letter of the new law would result in a costly 50 metre penalty.

Hurn said there’d be a period of adjustment, with players manning the mark no longer allowed to move from left to right.

“If a player is properly trying to cheat the mark and move left and right, then it should be 50, but if he takes half a step and moves back, then I’d like to think the umpires would potentially let that one go,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos)