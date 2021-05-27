Western Bulldogs chief with the latest on Tom Liberatore and Mitch Wallis

Western Bulldogs chief Ameet Bains says the club is hopeful of re-signing in-form midfielder Tom Liberatore in the coming weeks.

And he’s shot down suggestions another one of the club’s famous father-sons will be headed to another club after struggling to cement his place in the seniors this year.

Bains told 3AW the Bulldogs wanted Mitch Wallis to remain with the club.

He’s an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and has been forced out of the senior side as the Bulldogs sit on top of the ladder, despite winning the club’s goalkicking award in 2020.

“Clearly, it’s frustrating for him that he can’t get back into the senior team at the moment but I don’t think there’s been any drop off in attitude or application for him, both on or off the field,” Bains said.

Press PLAY below to hear more from the Bulldogs CEO

(Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)