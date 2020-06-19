Western Bulldogs respond to Mark Ricciuto’s comments about Alex Keath

Western Bulldogs chief Ameet Bains says claims from Mark Ricciuto that Alex Keath joined the Western Bulldogs for “more than double what he was on at Adelaide” are wrong.

Bains told 3AW Football he had no issue with Ricciuto voicing his opinions, which has been the source of much criticism this week.

But he wasn’t happy with what he said.

“For me, the disappointment came from that not actually being an accurate statement, in terms of the numbers, first and foremost, and other reasons associated with his decision to come to the Bulldogs,” Bains said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Football