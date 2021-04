Western Bulldogs midfielder Jackson Macrae has opened up about the impact his father’s recent death has had on his life and football.

“It’s been a tough summer, really, for myself and the family but we’ve stuck really tight together,” he told 3AW.

The hard-running midfielder said footy had been a “great escape” for him.

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)