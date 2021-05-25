What a health expert hopes happens to Victoria’s vaccine rollout ‘over the next couple of days’

With nine community-transmitted COVID-19 cases now detected in Melbourne, a health expert says he hopes to see changes made to the vaccine rollout in coming days.

CSIRO Director of Health and Biosecurity, Dr Rob Grenfell, says vaccines should be made available to more people.

“I would hope that we might get some more announcements over the next couple of days that would open it up to people down to 40 or even further,” he said.

“The main problem we’ve got is with vaccine supply.”

Dr Grenfell says Victorians “do need to be cautious” until we know how far the vaccine has spread.

“This variant is about 50 per cent more infectious than the other variants we have,” he said.

But he’s confident Victoria’s track and trace system is “red hot now”.

