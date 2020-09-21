What alarms Matthew Lloyd about Zac Williams reports

Matthew Lloyd says Zac Williams will be a “good player” for whatever AFL club he ends up at.

The GWS defender has officially declared his intention to leave the Giants.

Carlton is considered the frontrunner for his signature.

But there’s one aspect to the reports that has raised Lloydy’s eyebrows.

“I don’t know if the money they are talking is correct or not, Sam, but if he is getting $800,000 or $900,000 then I think it’s way overs for Zac Williams,” Lloydy said.

He said Carlton should look no further than Essendon and Dylan Shiel for an example of a GWS gun being brought in on a big money deal and not having the desired impact.

“I think you’ve got to be careful that you don’t bring one player in to fix all your problems,” he said.

