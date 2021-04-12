What concerns Matthew Lloyd about the Cats

Geelong has won just as many games as it has lost so far in 2021, but Matthew Lloyd says Chris Scott would be concerned about the form of his Cats.

“They haven’t played a quality game of football yet after four rounds,” Lloyd said on Sportsday.

He said there were a number of red flags about Geelong’s early season form.

“They just can’t get their ball movement going,” he said.

Geelong lost to Adelaide in Round 1, before falling across the line by less than a goal against both Brisbane and Hawthorn.

They lost to Melbourne by 25 points on Sunday.

