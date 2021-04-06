3AW
What concerns Matthew Lloyd about the struggling Saints

6 hours ago
Sportsday
Article image for What concerns Matthew Lloyd about the struggling Saints

Matthew Lloyd says he’s concerned St Kilda may be one of the “losers” when it comes to the AFL’s tweaking of the rules.

The Saints have disappointed so far this season, winning just one of their first three matches in a year they’re widely expected to play finals.

They were trashed by an undermanned Essendon side on Saturday.

Speaking on 3AW, Lloyd questioned whether the club’s midfield – led by Jack Steele, Brad Crouch and Seb Ross – was one-paced and unsuited to the end-to-end footy currently being played.

“Are they going to be exposed on the spread? Because I think they were on the weekend,” Lloyd said.

“Their attitude has to improve but, physically, can they go with dynamic midfields with the way the game is being played?

“That’s my big question mark after what I saw on the weekend.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

