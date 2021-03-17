What footy fans can expect to be different at the MCG tonight

Footy fans will return to the MCG tonight for the first time in 537 days.

But things will be a little different than before.

Josh Eltringham, General Manager Venue and Event Services at the MCC, joined 3AW Mornings on Thursday morning to explain some of the changes fans can expect due to COVID-19.

“We are just thrilled to have people back,” he said.

“We can’t wait to open the gates tonight.”

He advised fans to visit the MCG website before heading to a match at the ground to see what they can expect.

Among the key points…

The ground will be split into five zones (fans can’t walk around the ground)

No cash will be taken at the ground.

All tickets will be on mobile phones

There will be QR codes around the ground.

