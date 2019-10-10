What Fremantle wanted for Bradley Hill and the ‘influential figure’ it risks getting off-side

Fremantle will be risking its relationship with Western Australia’s most powerful agent if it doesn’t get Bradley Hill to St Kilda, according to Tom Morris.

The Sportsday newsbreaker gave an insight into the wheeling and dealing between the Dockers and Saints on Thursday that ultimately led to the Saints sending pick 6 (which the Dockers wanted in a deal for Hill) to GWS with pick 59 in return for picks 12 and 18.

Tom Morris said the Dockers wanted pick six, along with St Kilda’s first and third round selections next year.

“The Saints said – respectfully and politely – ‘that’s not happening’,” Morris explained on 3AW.

“It makes the Brad Hill deal a lot harder, but it makes St Kilda’s dealings for Zak Jones, Paddy Ryder, Sam Gray and Dougal Howard a lot easier.

“I think it’s been a great day for the Saints.

“They called the Dockers’ bluff.

“I think Freo need to go back to the drawing board and realise they asked for too much and have now been left out in the lurch.”

When asked whether Fremantle could hold Hill to the final two years on his contract, Morris said it was unlikely.

“They can say that but it’s a risky move,” he said.

“It doesn’t have a lot of precedence.

“Most players, when they want to leave, end up getting out.

“But the main reason why it’s risky is because Colin Young is Hill’s manager.

“He is a highly influential figure and has 16 or 17 Fremantle players on his books.

“If the Dockers don’t do right by him and don’t get Brad Hill to St Kilda, then he might just impact next year’s trade period, and the one after.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW’s Sportsday