What Gerard Healy thinks Collingwood can learn from their disappointing 2020 season

Gerard Healy says there may be something positive Collingwood can take away from their disappointing season, which came to an end after a devastating loss to Geelong at the weekend.

The Sportsday co-host said Collingwood’s performance against Geelong showed they were “absolutely flattened” psychologically after their victory against West Coast the previous week.

But he says there’s a lesson the Pies can learn from the 2020 season, which they started as flag favourites and finished in sixth.

“Hopefully they’ve accepted, after the win against the Eagles, that their best version of themselves is the attacking play in the front half … that almost won them the flag two years ago,” he said.

“It was a disappointing result but maybe it underpins their attack in 2021.”

Image: Quinn Rooney / Getty