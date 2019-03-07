What Gerard Healy wants to see from Gary Ablett this season

There’s been plenty of chat over the summer suggesting Gary Ablett Jnr will spend more time floating up forward this season.

But Gerard Healy has a more specific role in mind.

“I reckon he’s destined to play out of the goal square and hopefully kick 40 to 50 goals,” the Sportsday host said.

“Gary, one-on-one, has been as difficult to control as any player who’s put on a pair of footy boots.”

