‘What happiness looks like’: The people behind footy’s feel-good video
In a week where AFL fans have headlined news bulletins for the wrong reasons, here was a timely reminder of the power of footy for good.
Melbourne had just defeated Hawthorn in a Saturday afternoon thriller when key player James Harmes was handed a football to give to fans.
He made a beeline for a young man wearing Harmes’s no.4 on his back.
The result?
“This is what happiness looks like”
Neil Mitchell will speak with the player, James Harmes, later this morning
Meantime, watch the videos below.
Harmesy + his biggest fan, Jon. #AFLDeesHawks #MyHeartBeatsTrue pic.twitter.com/OtnoTeNvPv
— Melbourne FC (@melbournefc) May 4, 2019
This is what happiness looks like pic.twitter.com/sLLa7sYe1Z
— Dee Amos (@deeamos) May 4, 2019