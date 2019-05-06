3AW
‘What happiness looks like’: The people behind footy’s feel-good video

38 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

In a week where AFL fans have headlined news bulletins for the wrong reasons, here was a timely reminder of the power of footy for good.

Melbourne had just defeated Hawthorn in a Saturday afternoon thriller when key player James Harmes was handed a football to give to fans.

He made a beeline for a young man wearing Harmes’s no.4 on his back.

The result?

“This is what happiness looks like”

Neil Mitchell will speak with the player, James Harmes, later this morning

Meantime, watch the videos below.

Neil Mitchell
News
