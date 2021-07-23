3AW
What it will take for the AFL to move the grand final from the MCG

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Gillon McLachlan says the AFL grand final will only be taken away from the MCG this year if it can’t be played in front of a “decent” crowd.

Speaking on 3AW Mornings, the league chief remained confident the biggest match of the season would return to its spiritual home this season after being played in Queensland last year.

He said the league would only consider changing venues if Victoria’s COVID-19 restrictions prevented fans from attending.

“If we couldn’t play there with a decent crowd, then we’d review it,” McLachlan told Neil Mitchell.

“But it’s not in our contemplation at the moment.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest from the AFL boss

Picture by Getty iStock

