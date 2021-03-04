What Jarryn Geary wants to see from St Kilda tonight

It’s only the pre-season, but injured St Kilda co-captain Jarryn Geary says there’s no doubt the Saints want to put in a strong showing against Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

“You’d like to win,” he told Sportsday.

“One thing I’ve learned over the past few years is when you’re on a bit of roll you want to try and keep that momentum because you go through stages where you’re not winning too many games and it’s not much fun.

“We want to win (against Carlton), we want to win to win every week, whether it’s a practice match or in-season game.”

Geary, meanwhile, said he would start running next week after having surgery on a broken leg.

He said he hoped to only miss the “first couple of games” of the season.

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)