What Jimmy Bartel wants to see change at Collingwood

2 hours ago
3AW Football
Jimmy Bartel says there’s a “predictability” about Collingwood’s midfield at the moment that needs tweaking.

The Pies have slumped to 1-3 after four rounds, suffering a shock loss to GWS on Saturday night.

Speaking on 3AW Football, the 2007 Brownlow medallist said the Pies need to change the “mix” of their midfield.

“It’s very predictable,” Bartel said.

“I’d like to see (Josh) Daicos go through the midfield, or a forward go through the midfield.

“(Brodie) Grundy is an inside mid.

“He hits it down to himself.

“Sier is an inside mid, Adams is an inside mid, Pendlebury is excellent inside … you’ve already got that covered, so you can afford to have an even more attacking player through the midfield stoppage, like a Daicos.”

Bartel said while change was needed, there were still things Collingwood was doing well.

“You’ve got to be careful not to throw it all out,” he said.

“We know (Darcy) Moore, (Jeremy) Howe and the half-back line have been good.”

