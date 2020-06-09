What Leigh Matthews learned in Round 1 (and whether it still applies now!)

Leigh Matthews says load management will be one of the more fascinating aspects of footy returning.

The four-time premiership coach said on Sportsday that shortened quarters meant rotations became even more critical than normal.

“I would be making sure my best centre square squad was together to start each quarter,” he said on 3AW.

The risk, obviously, is putting gun midfielders under more physical pressure.

“They don’t know the answer, but I think they’re asking themselves that very question,” he said.

