What makes a COVID-19 super-spreader

1 hour ago
Article image for What makes a COVID-19 super-spreader

The elderly and obese are scientifically more likely to be a “super-spreader” of COVID-19, research has revealed.

“We’ve found those who are older and those who have a higher body mass index, the obese, tend to exhale more respiratory droplets than those who are younger, with lower body mass,” Professor David Edwards, bioengineering expert from Harvard University, told Ross and Russel.

“We also found, and this is an even more important correlation, those who have a respiratory infection produce a lot more droplets when they’re infected than when they’re not infected.”

The study also found that inhaling salty air, like you’d find by the beach, lowered particle numbers.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

