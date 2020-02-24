What Matthew Lloyd ‘loved’ seeing from Christian Petracca and how it reminded him of a former teammate

Matthew Lloyd says Christian Petracca’s physical condition is what should excite Melbourne fans most heading into the season.

Petracca set tongues wagging with his pre-season performance on Saturday, amassing 38 disposals, 27 contested possessions, 12 score involvements, nine inside 50s and kicking three goals.

“I turned the footy on at half time and I heard you (Gerard Healy) talk about Petracca’s first half,” Lloyd said.

“He had his top off in the rooms and there was not one ounce of fat on him.

“He was strong, but built like a greyhound.

“I love seeing that in a player.”

Lloyd said it reminded him of when Jobe Watson returned one summer in the best shape he’d seen him and it led to instant results.

