What Matthew Lloyd thinks is the key to Collingwood returning to form

Matthew Lloyd says Collingwood needs to bring the pressure against Hawthorn tonight if it wants to return to last year’s hot form.

He said it should look to last year’s preliminary final win over Richmond as an example.

“Collingwood’s performance in last year’s prelim was some of the best footy I’ve ever seen a team play,”

“They were manic with their pressure.

“Richmond just couldn’t turn it around because Collingwood’s pressure was too good.”

He said it was no coincidence why the Pies hadn’t looked as impressive lately.

“All the effort stats have gone out the window.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Football