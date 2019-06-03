What Matthew Lloyd wants to see from Carlton following Brendon Bolton’s sacking

Matthew Lloyd says Carlton still has the chance to make 2019 a worthwhile season, despite coach Brendon Bolton being sacked on Monday.

He says the Blues have a great chance to learn about players on their list.

Lloyd said he felt the Blues were too defensive as Bolton fought for his coaching career.

Now that he’s gone, Lloyd wants to see the Blues take the game on.

“You know what I want to see? I want to see if players can play,” the 3AW Football expert said on Sportsday.

“Instead of having 18 players around the ball, say to Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay you’re staying within 70 metres of goal.

“Say to Weitering and Marchbank – we’re not going to roll back numbers – fight for your own position and win.

“Say to Zac Fisher and Sam Walsh – take on your player on the wing, win your one-on-one.

“Actually learn about all these players.

“Let the boys play footy.

“A little bit like Rhyce Shaw did at North Melbourne on Friday night.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW