What struck Tom Elliott about the ‘invasion day’ protest

Tom Elliott says he noticed several things about the ‘invasion day’ protest on Australia Day that only further strengthened his view that the January 26 celebration is not long for this world.

“I thought wait a minute, this protest is going ahead and the police were standing there and everybody was marching, but a couple of months ago the state government said we couldn’t have the official Australia Day parade because that’d be ‘too dangerous’ on health advice,” the 3AW Drive host pointed out on Tuesday.

“So the state government says no to the Australia Day parade, which celebrates Australia Day, but it’s OK to have several thousand people attending an ‘invasion day’ protest.

“It doesn’t make sense, it doesn’t add up.”

Lord Mayor Sally Capp, several AFL clubs and the Australian Of The Year – Grace Tame – have all thrown their support behind the anti-Australia Day movement, which Tom Elliott said showed the January 26 celebration had no long-term future.

“What hope does Australia Day have when protests against the event are allowed to occur, but parades in favour of the event are not allowed to occur,” he said.

“Australia Day has absolutely no future, I guarantee it.

“It doesn’t matter how many opinion polls say the average Australian supports it, the elites do not.”

Click PLAY below to hear Tom’s full editorial