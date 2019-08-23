What the AFL learned watching the basketball at Marvel Stadium

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says he’d love to have a basketball-style video scoreboard hanging above AFL games at Marvel Stadium.

But he said it’s unfortunately hard to make a reality.

McLachlan was in the crowd at Marvel Stadium as a fan on Thursday night to watch the Boomers take on Team USA.

Neil Mitchell asked McLachlan if the AFL could learn anything from basketball.

“I did think, god, it’d be great to have those video boards in our game,” McLachlan said.

“That was the one thing I came away with.

“Imagine if we could shut the roof for every game and hang those video boards but you can’t, because you need to open the roof for the grass to go.

“Those huge video boards were pretty amazing, I thought.”

While a hanging video board won’t be happening any time soon, McLachlan did confirm the screens would be significantly bigger at the venue next season.

“I can’t remember off the top of my head, but they’re more than double the size of what they are now,” he said.

