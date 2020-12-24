What the flight crew union thinks of Victoria’s tough new COVID rules for airline workers

The flight attendants’ union is urging Australians to be kinder to flight attendants working through the COVID-19 crisis.

It comes as Victoria on Wednesday tightened rules for international flight crew arriving in the state.

All international crews are now required by law to enter mandatory hotel quarantine until their next flight and undergo testing for coronavirus.

Previously, Australian-based crew were able to quarantine in their homes.

International division secretary of the the Flight Attendants Association of Australia, Teri O’Toole, says she understands the need for protective measures, but they’re tough on flight crews.

“It’s been very, very hard and it’s been very inconsistent,” she told Jo Hall, filling in for Dee Dee.

“They’re working long hours on a plane and then they can’t even go out and get fresh air. They are doing it tough.”

Ms O’Toole urged the public to consider the hard work put in by flight crews working through the pandemic.

“They’re certainly not being treated the same as we would be treating the doctors and nurses that are dealing with COVID in the day-to-day environment,” she said.

“I just hope the Australian public can remember that these crew are bringing people home.”

