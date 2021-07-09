3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

What the future might hold for Alastair Clarkson

32 mins ago
3AW Football
Football Featured
Article image for What the future might hold for Alastair Clarkson

Alastair Clarkson is adamant he’ll coach out his contract with Hawthorn before handing over to Sam Mitchell at the end of next season.

But not everyone is convinced it’ll pan out that way.

Matthew Lloyd, Tony Shaw, Tim Lane and Mick Warner shared their thoughts on Hawthorn’s succession plan on Friday and shared their thoughts on what the future might hold for the four-time premiership mentor.

Press PLAY below to hear the debate on 3AW Football

(Photo by Matt King/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332