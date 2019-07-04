What the government wants you to do with your tax cut money

The Morrison government doesn’t want to tell Australians what to do with their savings from its income tax cuts that are now likely to be passed as soon as today.

But they’re happy to tell you what would be good for the economy, so you can read between the lines…

“Unlike the $900 cheques that Kevin Rudd handed out, these are not gifts from government,” Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar told 3AW Mornings when asked where he would like the money channeled.

“These are just allowing people to keep more of their own money, so I wouldn’t be so presumptuous as to tell people how to spend their own money.

“We expect, naturally, that for many, many people and families, they would probably have very good ways to spend this money pretty quickly, and that would be a good thing for the confidence in the economy.”

