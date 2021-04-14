3AW
What the latest twist in the Australia Post watch scandal means for Scott Morrison

6 hours ago
3aw mornings
Article image for What the latest twist in the Australia Post watch scandal means for Scott Morrison

Scott Morrison is again under the pump after former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate accused the Prime Minister of “humiliating” her and bullying her out of public life.

After top executives at Australia Post were given expensive watches as bonuses, Prime Minister Scott Morrison demanded Ms Holgate be sacked.

At the time, she defended the gifts claiming Australia Post was a “commercial organisation”, rather than taxpayer funded.

Mr Morrison has since expressed “regret” over the language he used.

Nine News political editor, Chris Uhlmann, said it was yet another political problem for the PM.

“It was another bad day for the government,” he said on 3AW Mornings.

“They’ve had too many bad days, weeks and months this year.

“In the end, they add up.”

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese also called for Ms Holgate to step aside at the time, but is now arguing it was Mr Morrison who forced her to resign.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

ACTU boss Sally McManus said she found Ms Holgate’s speech compelling.

“It took my breath away, really,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

3aw mornings
News
131332