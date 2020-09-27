What the new owners of Angry Anderson’s iconic Batmobile plan to do with the car

RUMOUR FOLLOW UP

The Batmobile that Angry Anderson rode in during 1991 AFL Grand Final has new owners!

The Rumour File reported the iconic vehicle was for sale on eBay last week.

The Batmobile was sold last night for $25,300 after 111 bids.

One of the new owners of the vehicle, Adam Collins, said it’s the second time he and a group of friends have tried to purchase the piece of football history.

“Over 30 people … thought we would combine together and make sure we got over the line,” he told Ross and Russel.

“When we were a bit younger this came up on eBay, in 2006 or 2007, we weren’t organised enough and we fell short at the final hurdle. I think it went for $6000 or $7000.”

Mr Collins said the group of buyers plan to have the Batmobile restored and put on public display.

“The idea at this stage is to make sure it’s preserved and looked after, rather than sitting in the shed or taken out for joy rides on Saturday night,” he said.

“The plan is for it to be housed somewhere appropriately so that the footy public get a chance to be photographed in it.”

