What the Tokyo Olympics experience will be like for Australian athletes

Japan was plunged into a state of emergency yesterday amid growing COVID-19 cases.

It forced authorities in Tokyo to announce the Olympics, which begin in 15 days, will be held without crowds.

More than 98 per cent of Australian athletes competing have been vaccinated against the virus.

But Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Olympic Committee, Matt Carroll, says it’ll be a “very different games” for athletes.

“There are a lot of protocols. Obviously mask-wearing is mandatory, and a lot of conditions around when you go to the dining hall and use of the gymnasium,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“It’s going to be very contained. The athletes will go into the village on arrival … and they get tested. They get tested every day in the village and even the sub-sites where the cyclists are, and the sailors.

“They go to the village on special transport to the training venues and then to the competition venues, and within 48 hours they have to come home.”

Australian athletes will return home on charter and commercial services which will take the athletes into three different locations in Australia when they’ve finished competing.

