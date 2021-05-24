What’s behind the AFL’s syndesmosis struggles

It’s almost become one of the new buzz words in footy.

The AFL has been plagued this year with a stack of players suffering syndesmosis injuries in their ankle.

Western Bulldogs star Adam Treloar is among the latest to be brought down by the injury, with the star ball winner to miss at least the next six weeks.

Matthew Lloyd asked Gerard Healy what was behind the sharp spike in syndesmosis injuries.

“This is the same injury that never happened back when I was playing,” Healy said.

“Tackling is so ferocious.”

But he wonders whether another issue is at play, citing vision of a West Coast defender taking his boots off at the weekend that left him shocked.

