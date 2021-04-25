3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘What’s going on lads?’: Jimmy Bartel reveals what Giants boss said to umpires

4 hours ago
3AW Football
Football
Article image for ‘What’s going on lads?’: Jimmy Bartel reveals what Giants boss said to umpires

3AW footy commentator and Giants director Jimmy Bartel has revealed what Giants footy boss Jason McCartney said to umpires at half time in their game against the Bulldogs at Manuka Oval on Friday night.

McCartney raised eyebrows when he was spotted conversing with umpires during the main break, reportedly making his displeasure clear at the lopsided free kick count at which time the Giants were losing 4-12.

“We know you can’t address the umpires, but he was frustrated, but it wasn’t a tirade,” Bartel said on Sunday Sport.

“It was more the old simple question of there’s two team out there, we’ve had four free kicks to half time, what’s going on lads?”

Click PLAY to hear more below

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332