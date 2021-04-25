‘What’s going on lads?’: Jimmy Bartel reveals what Giants boss said to umpires

3AW footy commentator and Giants director Jimmy Bartel has revealed what Giants footy boss Jason McCartney said to umpires at half time in their game against the Bulldogs at Manuka Oval on Friday night.

McCartney raised eyebrows when he was spotted conversing with umpires during the main break, reportedly making his displeasure clear at the lopsided free kick count at which time the Giants were losing 4-12.

“We know you can’t address the umpires, but he was frustrated, but it wasn’t a tirade,” Bartel said on Sunday Sport.

“It was more the old simple question of there’s two team out there, we’ve had four free kicks to half time, what’s going on lads?”

