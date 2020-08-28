What’s trending: Live streams to ease lockdown blues

(Image: Phillip Island Nature Parks)

The Phillip Island Penguin Parade began live streaming on Tuesday, and it captivated audiences.

On the first night of the stream, 771,000 people tuned in to watch the parade.

It’s quite the spectacle, but it’s not the only brilliant live stream out there!

Here are some others which are worth a look:

367 Collins Falcons

The peregrine falcons which live on a skyscraper ledge in Melbourne’s CBD are back! The first egg of the season was laid this week, and there should be more coming very soon!

Tune in HERE.

Skyline webcams

These are webcams set up at locations all over the world, so, from a beach in Seychelles, to the Trevi Fountain, to the Las Vegas strip.

It’s fascinating to see how quiet some of the world’s biggest tourist attractions are at the moment.

skylinewebcams.com

Melbourne Zoo, Healesville Sanctuary and Werribee Open Range Zoo

Our zoos have 24/7 live streams of penguins, giraffes, zebras, snow leopards, koalas and lions running.

Check HERE for feeding times to catch the action!

Sea Life Aquarium

The aquarium hosts live streams on Facebook a few times a week.

They’ve also launched two guided meditation sessions with relaxing footage of marine creatures and some ‘slow TV’ videos to ease the mental health struggles associated with lockdown.

Check them out HERE.