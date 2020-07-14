3AW
#WhatWeNeedToDo campaign sheet music

Neil Mitchell

If ever there was evidence that this campaign was working!

The #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign was launched by Neil Mitchell this week to rally Victorians in the face of more tough restrictions.

The campaign has gained momentum with big-name support from prominent Melburnians.

And, more importantly, you have all rallied around it.

And several people have even asked for the sheet music, so here it is!

Click HERE for the sheet music.

Thanks again to Michael Burrows from Brand Music for helping make this happen.

