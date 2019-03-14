Wheelchair-bound hit-run victim “sickened” after offender given just days in jail

The driver who hit a man in a wheelchair in Docklands last year and sped away, leaving his victim lying in the middle of the road, has been sentenced to just 40 days jail.

CCTV of the incident showed Jake Pedersen, 24, hitting Judeland Antony, who is flung into the air, his wheelchair sent flying from underneath him.

Victim of disgraceful hit-run speaks with Neil Mitchell

Yesterday Pedersen pleaded guilty and was given 40 days in jail and a nine month Community Corrections Order.

But with time served he’ll only spend one more week behind bars.

“It’s sickening, the whole situation,” Judeland told Neil Mitchell.

“If he’d never been seen by cameras, he never would have came across and handed himself in.

“I’m still going through x-rays, CT scans, and MRIs and physio, rehab.

“I still lose my balance in my wheelchair and I can’t play nationals for wheelchair football.

“It’s not my pain and suffering that’s the most important, it’s the message to the community.”

The Mordialloc-Chelsea Leader reports the court heard the learner driver had relapsed into methamphetaine use before the accident, that he’d rented a ride-share car using someone else’s ID and that he ran two red lights to get away.