Where a secret passage under State Parliament really leads

While walking down a corridor at Parliament yesterday, Nine News state political reporter Andrew Lund saw something many have heard rumours about, but few have seen for themselves.

A hidden passage.

“There was a little grate that had been lifted up,” he told Ross and John.

“Looking down the grate to see these curved stone stairs that lead underground!”

Rumour has it the secret tunnel leads to the Imperial Hotel on Bourke Street, but Andrew Lund says that’s not where he’s been told it goes.

