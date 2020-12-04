3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Where’s the ADF? Defence force yet to arrive at Victoria’s quarantine hotels

1 hour ago
red hot tip
Red Hot Tip Confirmed
Article image for Where’s the ADF? Defence force yet to arrive at Victoria’s quarantine hotels

RED HOT TIP

There are concerns that ADF personnel have not yet arrived to help police in Melbourne’s quarantine hotels, despite state government assurances that they would arrive this week.

Earlier this week, Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed defence force personnel would play a role in the program, which will begin taking in international arrivals on Monday.

On Tuesday, Police Minister Lisa Neville, who is the minister overseeing hotel quarantine, told Neil Mitchell the ADF troops would be here by Thursday.

But Neil Mitchell has been told the Federal Government is yet to receive a formal request for ADF assistance.

“My tip is the ADF has not arrived,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“I am told the formal request has not yet even gone to the federal government.

“Their role, is still, it seems, confusing.

“This is really, really disappointing. We know the trouble we got into with a lack of direction, a lack of coordination, a lack of a chain of command last time, and it ended up in people dying.”

The state government says the first ADF personnel will arrive to assist this afternoon, but it is not clear how many troops will arrive today.

Press PLAY below for more.

ADF personnel still haven’t been trained for hotel quarantine, minister admits

red hot tip
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332