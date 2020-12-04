Where’s the ADF? Defence force yet to arrive at Victoria’s quarantine hotels

RED HOT TIP

There are concerns that ADF personnel have not yet arrived to help police in Melbourne’s quarantine hotels, despite state government assurances that they would arrive this week.

Earlier this week, Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed defence force personnel would play a role in the program, which will begin taking in international arrivals on Monday.

On Tuesday, Police Minister Lisa Neville, who is the minister overseeing hotel quarantine, told Neil Mitchell the ADF troops would be here by Thursday.

But Neil Mitchell has been told the Federal Government is yet to receive a formal request for ADF assistance.

“My tip is the ADF has not arrived,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“I am told the formal request has not yet even gone to the federal government.

“Their role, is still, it seems, confusing.

“This is really, really disappointing. We know the trouble we got into with a lack of direction, a lack of coordination, a lack of a chain of command last time, and it ended up in people dying.”

The state government says the first ADF personnel will arrive to assist this afternoon, but it is not clear how many troops will arrive today.

Press PLAY below for more.