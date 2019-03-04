Who Matthew Lloyd expects to be recruit of the year

Matthew Lloyd says he’s expecting Dayne Beams to be the recruit of the season.

The Essendon great said the former Brisbane midfielder, who rejoined Collingwood over the off-season, had the ability to kick 30 to 40 goals this year.

Lloyd said on Sportsday he also expected Beams to be “like dynamite” in the midfield.

Lloyd was asked to rank his top seven recruits.

Dayne Beams (Brisbane to Collingwood) Lachie Neale (Fremantle to Brisbane) Steven May (Gold Coast to Melbourne) Tom Lynch (Gold Coast to Richmond) Jesse Hogan (Melbourne to Fremantle) Dylan Shiel (GWS to Essendon) Jared Polec (Port Adelaide to North Melbourne)

He said Chad Wingard, who joined Hawthorn from Port Adelaide, had the potential to “embarrass” him for leaving him off the above list.

“Chad Wingard is capable of anything, but I haven’t got faith in him at the moment,” Lloydy said on 3AW.

