Who Matthew Lloyd rates as the ‘best young big man’ in the AFL

50 mins ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

Matthew Lloyd says Rowan Marshall is the best young big man in the AFL.

The Essendon great ranked his top seven young key position players on 3AW.

“Rowan Marshall is my man with a bullet in terms of building around a ruck-forward,” Lloyd said on Sportsday.

  1. Rowan Marshall (St Kilda)
  2. Ben King (Gold Coast)
  3. Aaron Naughton (Bulldogs)
  4. Charlie Curnow (Carlton)
  5. Tim English (Bulldogs)
  6. Harry Himmelberg (GWS)
  7. Eric Hipwood (Brisbane)

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
